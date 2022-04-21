House President, European colleagues discuss ways to help women and children from war-torn Ukraine

House President Annita Demetriou has discussed initiatives by national parliaments to protect women and children from Ukraine escaping the war.

The discussion was held at a special session of the Polish Parliament held on Holy Wednesday in Warsaw after visits to Ukrainian refugee reception areas.

Elzbieta Witek, president of the Polish parliament, had extended the invitation to her Cypriot counterpart to participate at a meeting of women presidents of EU parliaments.

Almost five million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February with the vast majority entering neighbouring nations to the west of the country.

Poland has received more refugees from Ukraine than all other European countries combined.