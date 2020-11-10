House President Adamos Adamou in self-isolation

House President Adamos Adamou on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming in contact with a person who tested positive to coronavirus.

Philenews also reported that an announcement by the House of Representatives said all meetings and other events scheduled to be presided by Adamou have been postponed.

On Monday, all MPs and staff of parliament had undergone covid-19 tests after an outbreak was recorded. The tests brought to the surface the second case for which the House President had to be quarantined.