News Local House plenum set to vote in bill on heftier fines for traffic...

House plenum set to vote in bill on heftier fines for traffic offences

Ayia Napa: Man crushed by car he was repairing

The House plenum on Friday is set to vote in a new law which punishes motorists committing traffic offences with heftier fines and jail time.

But it won’t come into effect before October 1, so that motorists are thoroughly informed on the heftier fines, according to Philenews.

The bill includes escalated penalties for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Heavy penalties will also apply to underage individuals who drive without a licence – an offence to be punished with up to a year in prison or a fine up to €3,000 or both.

The House Transport Committee completed discussion of the proposed changes – long sought by police to reduce the number of road accidents – back in May.

The MPs had decided to extend the time allowed to pay an out of court fine of over €100 from the current 15 days to 30. And fines of below €100 will still need to be paid in 15 days.

The amended bill also provides the following on out of court fines:

  1. For not wearing a seat belt, the fine will rise to €150 and then €300 if there is a second offence within three years.
  2. The fine for not wearing a helmet will rise from the current €85 to €200 and then €300 for a second violation.
  3. Use of mobile phone while driving will be punished with a fine of €150 (from the current €85). It will rise to €300 in case of a second violation within three years.
  4. A traffic light violation will carry a fine of €300 (now €85).
  5. The fine for parking in a spot reserved for the disabled will rise from €85 to €300.
  6. Parking on a yellow line will rise to €100 from €65.
  7. Overtaking on a pedestrian crossing will rise from €65 to €200.

 

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNew Defence Minister discusses regional developments with Russian envoy
Next articleHeatwave has hit Europe, including Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus on Friday made mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare-up over...
Read more
Local

US Embassy donates consumables, protective equipment to Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
US Ambassador in Nicosia Judith Garber has handed over donated consumables and protective equipment to Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to help in the...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The world economic outlook has dimmed again, with rising coronavirus infections and the risk of renewed lockdowns increasing the chances that any rebound will...
Read more
Local

Solar park in Alassa, Limassol, ready to launch

Annie Charalambous -
A 50 MW solar park in Alassa, Limassol, is ready to launch now that the government has signed the agreement with the consortium behind...
Read more
Local

New army recruits in Cyprus take the oath-photos

Annie Charalambous -
New army recruits were sworn in early on Friday, with the ceremony for those in Nicosia taking place in the presence of Defence Minister...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus on Friday made mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare-up over...
Read more
Local

US Embassy donates consumables, protective equipment to Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
US Ambassador in Nicosia Judith Garber has handed over donated consumables and protective equipment to Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to help in the...
Read more
Local

Solar park in Alassa, Limassol, ready to launch

Annie Charalambous -
A 50 MW solar park in Alassa, Limassol, is ready to launch now that the government has signed the agreement with the consortium behind...
Read more
Local

New army recruits in Cyprus take the oath-photos

Annie Charalambous -
New army recruits were sworn in early on Friday, with the ceremony for those in Nicosia taking place in the presence of Defence Minister...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros