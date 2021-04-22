House Plenum meeting last one in current composition

The House Plenum has been meeting since 10:00 this morning. This is the Parliament’s last session in its current composition since after the end of the meeting it will be self-dissolved so that the procedures for the parliamentary elections will take place in May.since when Eleni Theocharous of the Solidarity Movement, did not get her seat choosing to remain a MEP, the court decided that it would anti-constitutional for the seat to be filled by the first runner-up of the party.

The Parliament’s term was marked by the resignation of the initially elected Speaker of the body Dimitrios Syllouris, who was replaced by Adamos Adamou.

It was also marked by the pandemic, since for more than a year it was meeting in the Conference Center Filoxenia in order to respect the health protocols.