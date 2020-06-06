News Local House help jailed for striking elderly woman

House help jailed for striking elderly woman

Woman jailed for seven years for stealing €675

 

Nicosia district court jailed a 36 year old female domestic help for seven months after finding her guilty of repeatedly striking her 80 year old woman employer, philenews reports.

The public prosecutor told the court that the victim’s daughter had noticed bruises on her mother’s legs, face and neck. The 80 year old woman has health problems and lives in the house with the live-in domestic help, who is a foreign national.

The daughter installed a camera in the living room and the home help was caught on camera slapping the elderly woman on the head and face. The case was reported to police,  the 36 year old was arrested and appeared in court yesterday charged with assault leading to real bodily harm and violence in family.

The offences occurred on May 7 and 9. The defendant initially pleaded innocent and challenged the video. When the judge accepted the video as evidence, the defendant changed her plea to guilty on the advice of her lawyer. She told the court that she had struck the elderly woman so that she would take her medication.

The court sentenced her to seven months in prison, noting that this was not a case of an isolated slap but frequent violent behaviour.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
