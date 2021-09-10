NewsLocalHouse Ethics Committee to examine problems to the Parliament's operation

House Ethics Committee to examine problems to the Parliament’s operation

The House Ethics Committee will convene on Tuesday at the initiative of House Speaker Annita Demetriou to examine the incident that occured during a meeting of the House Education Committee between ELAM lawmaker Andreas Themistocleous and the parliamentary associate of the Ecologists Efi Xanthou.

The incident occured when Efi Xanthou asked to speak to provide some clarifications on the issue under discussion that was submitted by the Ecololgists’ head who however was not there. Themistocleous refused and reacted indescently.

The parliamentary spokesman of AKEL said the Parliament must give a strict reply to Themistocleous since it is not the first time the lawmaker behaved in such a way.

Another issue causing problems to the smooth operation of the Parliament is the issue of the House Defense Committee. The president of the Committee refuses to call a meeting citing issues of national security since ELAM lawmaker Christos Christou participates in the committee.

