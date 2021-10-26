House Committee discusses proposal for sexual education at schools

The Human Rights House Committee once again yesterday discussed the proposal submitted in 2019 by Ecologist lawmaker Charalambos Theopemptou about sexual education.

A student of the second class of High School was invited to speak on behalf of students. He said that ignorance often causes problems adding that students should be aware of sexually transmitted diseases and how to have a safe sexual life. He noted that they must have somewhere where they can ask question regarding their sexuality. He added that many students try to find information online but sometimes this is not accurate, concluding that sexual education must be taught at schools so that the students’ questions will be answered in a scientifically correct way.

Lawmakers supported the proposal saying that the approach of Cypriot society to the issues of sexual education is wrong.