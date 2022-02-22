House Committee discusses issue of women discrimination at National Guard

NewsLocalHouse Committee discusses issue of women discrimination at National Guard

During a meeting of the House Human Rights Committee, the issue of discrimination due to their sex against 199 women volunteers of the National Guard was raised. These women were hired between 1990 and 1999 in line with a different regulatory framework from that of men. They also discussed the recent promotion of a satisfactory number of women in the Police Force, something that pleased the women lawmakers of the committee.

Regarding the issue of discrimination in the National Guard, it was pointed out that currently there seems to be no problem, however, injustice remains for the specific group of the 199 women. It was pointed out that the Defense Ministry admitted that there is a problem and an appeal is pending before Court on behalf of some of the women volunteers for refusal to comply with the report of the Ombudsman.

By gavriella
