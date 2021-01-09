News Local Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures to be announced

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures to be announced

Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections early on Sunday, two of its cabinet members on Saturday will jointly announce crucial economy support measures.

The fresh measures to support businesses and employment as Cyprus enforces stricter coronavirus restrictions will be announced around noon by Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides and Labour and Social Insurance Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

The Mediterranean island’s second lockdown since the start of the pandemic provides that retail businesses such as hairdressers, beauty parlours and large department stores remain shut until January 31.

People will be allowed to leave home just twice a day for specific reasons such as buying groceries or medicines and taking exercise, while a current curfew banning movement from 2100 to 0500 daily will remain in force.

Distance learning will be re-introduced in schools, currently shut for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Kindergartens will remain open, however.

Cyprus has recorded 26,208 cases of COVID-19 since its first case was recorded in early March 2020, and 140 deaths.

There has been an aggressive spike in infections over the past month, with cases regularly exceeding 300 a day.

A new, more contagious variant of the virus was detected in a number of travellers arriving from Britain between December 6-20, the health ministry said on January 3.

Cyprus, like most European Union member states, began inoculating its population on December 27, starting with the elderly.

 

By Annie Charalambous
