News Local Hotline 1471 for those feeling stressed and despaired due to the coronavirus

Hotline 1471 for those feeling stressed and despaired due to the coronavirus

Feeling stressed and in despair because of personal, social and economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic? Then call the Citizens’ Line on 1471 and ask for psychological support without giving your name or any other personal detail.

The Hotline is a private initiative which was set up in response to the intense stressful conditions during the first phase of the lockdown and reactivated ones on January 18.

The 1471 Line, staffed by professional psychologists, currently receives more than 20 calls a day, a number significantly higher than in the first lockdown.

Caller by majority are women from big urban areas with an average age of 50, but the range is between 18 and 70 years.

The 1471 Hotline operates on a daily basis from 09:00 in the morning until 21:00 in the evening and from 10:00 in the morning until 14:00 at noon during weekends.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
