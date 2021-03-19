News Local Hotels in Cyprus should open up also for locals, says Stek

Hotels in Cyprus should open up also for locals, says Stek

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) has urged the government to allow the re-opening of hotels to locals and not just to visitors from overseas the soonest possible.

Stek also said in a statement on Friday that it hoped the state would immediately review its covid-19 policy which is not fair to the hotel industry.

And that Cypriots who are now allowed to go and eat at hotel restaurants should be able to also stay overnight if they so wish.

“Always having as its primary concern the protection of health and safety of both employees in the tourism industry and its customers, the Hotel Industry has adopted and adheres to stricter protocols than those set by the Ministry of Health,” the announcement also said.

Nonetheless, Stek  welcomed the recent decision by the Council of Ministers for the reopening of restaurants all across Cyprus – under strict health protocols.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Useful Links

