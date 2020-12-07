News Local Hoteliers welcome new action plan for resumption of flights at Cyprus airports

Hoteliers welcome new action plan for resumption of flights at Cyprus airports

Promotion of tourism through influencers and bloggers

Hoteliers in tourism-flooded Famagusta area have welcomed new measures aiming towards the gradual resumption of flights and normal operation of airports in Cyprus.

“The tourism and hotel industry of free Famagusta is quite satisfied with the government’s decision to announce new measures aiming towards the gradual resumption of flights and normal operation of airports,” said an announcement by PASYXE Famagusta district.

“We firmly believe the timely announcement of the new measures, mainly as regards countries under the new red category which belonged to those of Category C, will contribute towards the proper planning of travel organisers and of airlines,” it added.

Last week, the government approved the changed action plan for resumption of flights at airports.

Internationals wishing to enter Cyprus from March 1, 2021, will now be permitted to do so, without the need to present a negative result of the PCR test if they have been vaccinated against the disease.

“The amended action plan is expected to further boost the interest of airline companies to carry out additional flights to Cyprus, improve connectivity and increase passenger traffic,” Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos has said.

Countries included in the new “green category” group will not be required to follow testing procedure or quarantine measures, upon their arrival in Cyprus.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOver 50 different varieties of potatoes cultivated in Cyprus
Next articleHome care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

Top Stories

Local

NAVA club owners fined with almost €15,000 for operating during pandemic

Annie Charalambous -
Famagusta district court on Monday fined controversial NAVA night club owners in Protaras with almost €15,000 for violating coronavirus rules aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row – Germany

Annie Charalambous -
European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the...
Read more
Local

Police book 116 citizens, three establishments for covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 116 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
World

Home care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

Annie Charalambous -
When Elena Lorenzo's 86-year-old sister Rosario fell in the middle of the night in her home in Spain's northern Galicia region and her husband struggled...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers welcome new action plan for resumption of flights at Cyprus airports

Annie Charalambous -
Hoteliers in tourism-flooded Famagusta area have welcomed new measures aiming towards the gradual resumption of flights and normal operation of airports in Cyprus. “The tourism...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

NAVA club owners fined with almost €15,000 for operating during pandemic

Annie Charalambous -
Famagusta district court on Monday fined controversial NAVA night club owners in Protaras with almost €15,000 for violating coronavirus rules aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row – Germany

Annie Charalambous -
European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the...
Read more
Local

Police book 116 citizens, three establishments for covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 116 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Over 50 different varieties of potatoes cultivated in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Over 50 different varieties of potatoes exported to a total of 26 European and Third countries are now cultivated in Cyprus, Philenews reported on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros