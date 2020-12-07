Hoteliers welcome new action plan for resumption of flights at Cyprus airports

Hoteliers in tourism-flooded Famagusta area have welcomed new measures aiming towards the gradual resumption of flights and normal operation of airports in Cyprus.

“The tourism and hotel industry of free Famagusta is quite satisfied with the government’s decision to announce new measures aiming towards the gradual resumption of flights and normal operation of airports,” said an announcement by PASYXE Famagusta district.

“We firmly believe the timely announcement of the new measures, mainly as regards countries under the new red category which belonged to those of Category C, will contribute towards the proper planning of travel organisers and of airlines,” it added.

Last week, the government approved the changed action plan for resumption of flights at airports.

Internationals wishing to enter Cyprus from March 1, 2021, will now be permitted to do so, without the need to present a negative result of the PCR test if they have been vaccinated against the disease.

“The amended action plan is expected to further boost the interest of airline companies to carry out additional flights to Cyprus, improve connectivity and increase passenger traffic,” Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos has said.

Countries included in the new “green category” group will not be required to follow testing procedure or quarantine measures, upon their arrival in Cyprus.