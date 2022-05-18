Hoteliers say noise pollution causing problems with tourism

NewsLocalHoteliers say noise pollution causing problems with tourism

Paphos: Police clamp down on noise pollution from clubs

During a recent meeting of the Interior House Committee, the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (ACTE) expressed once again its position about the need for effective ways to deal with the phenomenon of noise pollution.

In an announcement, they noted that noise pollution has been affecting negatively the quality of Cyprus’s offered tourist product and it defames Cyprus internationally, affecting any efforts to make the country a quality tourist destination.

For years, hotels and other tourist businesses receive complaints by customers about the level of noise from nightclubs that are near their establishments. Despite ongoing discussions, no decisions about the necessary legislative changes have been made.

