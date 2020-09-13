News Local Hoteliers' plans prior to pandemic worth millions

Hoteliers’ plans prior to pandemic worth millions

By Theano Thiopoulou

Hoteliers were making plans worth millions before the pandemic struck either to build new units or to expand existing ones.

As the situation has evolved, hotel businesses have turned their attention by necessity to the coming years aiming to fill more than 87,000 rooms across the island, while plans provide for more than 3,000 new ones.

Hoteliers see 2020 as a lost year and believe that any substantial income in the tourist sector can be expected from 2021 onwards, given that the pandemic is controlled in the coming period and an effective vaccine is found.

However, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Tuesday that no one is expecting a recovery of tourism income at 2019 levels before 2023 or 2024, adding that the coming years will be difficult for the tourist sector.

Today there are 87,000 rooms island-wide and around 45,000 employees remained without jobs this summer, relying on the Labour Ministry’s special schemes for income.

The hotel sector had plans for 16 new hotels this year with more than 4,000 rooms, including five star hotels in coastal areas and boutique hotels.

What were the plans?

In Paphos, the Atlantica Mare Village had plans to open in March 2020 and construction was due to begin for a five star hotel by Korantina Homes near the sea caves in Peyia.

The Atlantica Mare Village eventually opened in June under the circumstances brought about by Coronavirus measures and the sharp drop in tourist arrivals.

In Famagusta, there were plans to open the 640-room Chrysomare Beach Hotel by Tsokkos in Ayia Napa as well as the five star 460-room Chinese investment Sun City Resort & Residences next to Ayia Napa marina.

In Larnaca there are plans for six new hotels that will add 800 new rooms to the city’s offering.

In Limassol, plans include a casino resort in Zakaki expected to operate in 2021 comprising 500 rooms and suites.

Plans in Nicosia comprise MAP Hotel on Stasinou Street and a 10-floor 40-room hotel on Omirou Street that will be housed in the former Theophanides Opticals building.

There is also great interest in the former Laiki Bank building on Makarios Avenue. According to insider information, the building was to be turned into a boutique hotel by the Israeli company Fattal Hotel Management, that made a relevant announcement prior to the pandemic.

As regards the former Holiday Inn in the old town that was to be renovated and turned into 5-star Wyndham Nicosia, plans have been halted.

Finally, there are plans to erect a four-star hotel by Doms Group in Engomi next to Nicosia’s satellite casino.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTurkey’s Oruc Reis survey vessel back near southern shore, ship tracker shows-UPDATE
Next articleIsraeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Top Stories

World

Michael Bloomberg to spend $100 million in Florida to help elect Joe Biden

Josephine Koumettou -
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent $1 billion on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid before dropping out, plans to inject at least $100 million to...
Read more
Local

Another three test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, from a total of 2,810 tests performed. This raises the total positive...
Read more
Local

FM: ‘Cyprus government satisfied with the results of deliberations with Pompeo’

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government expressed satisfaction over the results of the talks it had on Saturday with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who...
Read more
World

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Josephine Koumettou -
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced on Sunday to nine months' community service and her mother was ordered jailed for 16 months for tax...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers’ plans prior to pandemic worth millions

Josephine Koumettou -
By Theano Thiopoulou Hoteliers were making plans worth millions before the pandemic struck either to build new units or to expand existing ones. As the situation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Another three test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, from a total of 2,810 tests performed. This raises the total positive...
Read more
Local

FM: ‘Cyprus government satisfied with the results of deliberations with Pompeo’

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government expressed satisfaction over the results of the talks it had on Saturday with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who...
Read more
Local

Turkey creates great tension in its relations with Greece and Cyprus, Defence Minister says

Josephine Koumettou -
By ignoring the international law, Turkey creates great tension in its relations with Greece and Cyprus, continues its illegal actions in the Republic of...
Read more
Local

Police publish images of stolen items to find owners (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have published photos of stolen items recovered from a Paphos residence that are believed to be the result of burglaries and thefts hoping...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros