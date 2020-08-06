News Local Hoteliers hope for more bookings in second, third weeks of August

Hotel bookings in August which is the traditional month for holidays in Cyprus is very low with the first week reaching only about 25%  of average occupancy.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that hoteliers are hopeful the month’s second and third weeks will pick up pace. These are the two weeks Cypriots prefer to go on holiday.

“Gone are the days when you could not find even one  vacant hotel room to book in August, especially in popular coastal resorts and areas,” an insider said.

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus had reached new record highs in August 2019, marking an increase of 3.6% compared with August 2018, according to  data released by the island’s Statistical Service.

Specifically, arrivals of tourists reached 553,845 in August 2019 compared to 534,847 in August 2018.

August 2019 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month.

By Annie Charalambous
