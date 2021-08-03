Hoteliers concerned over tourists also having to present SafePass almost everywhere

Cyprus hoteliers are concerned over the government’s latest decision that tourists should also have to present a SafePass almost everywhere after seven days of arrival to the holiday island.

They consider this new measure as yet another obstacle in their hard struggle to survive the consequences of the pandemic, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

But they are also very well aware of the deterioration of Cyprus’ epidemiological situation which triggered it being classified as a “red” country by the ECDC, it added.

This was another blow to the island’s tourism industry which has suffered the most losses since the beginning of the pandemic, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios has said.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus, tourist arrivals were limited to 156,825 during the first seven months of 2021, a 36.4% decrease from 2020 and a staggering 86% decrease compared to 2019.

These first seven months are irredeemable for the tourism sector and there is great uncertainty about the rest of the tourist season.