Hotel Room With Tigers in Kent

Wild animals aren’t often spotted roaming around Kent, but this unique hotel offers its guests the chance to get up close and personal with TIGERS. The Tiger Lodge at Port Lympne Reserve offers hotel rooms with windows looking out onto the tiger enclosure – with families selling out the popular lodges. Ria Elaina, 34, from Surrey, took a trip down to the hotel in July with her two children Zachary, three, and Alana, one, and had tigers coming right up to the living room windows. The two-bedroomed lodge features a 4K television, turntable, minibar and a front-row seat to the tiger enclosure – but the trip is likely to set you back thousands with columnist Ria spending a whopping £1,400 per night.