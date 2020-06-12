Photos Hot day in Baghdad

Hot day in Baghdad

A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Baghdad, Iraq June 10, 2020. Picture taken June 10, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily 

Drive-in concert in Riga

People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia June 11, 2020.
Girl with a bullhorn in front of a Black Lives Matter sign in Washington

Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House in Washington, U.S., June 10,...
Masks and gloves in the Mediterranean Sea

Gloves and protective face masks are held, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in this picture taken by a sea clean-up volunteer diver in the Mediterranean...
Graduation at Daytona International Speedway 

Students of Matanzas High School, which was closed due to the coronavirus disease restrictions, wait to conclude their graduation ceremony at Daytona International Speedway...
