Hot and with dust in the air on Easter Sunday

Hot and dusty is the forecast for Easter Sunday with temperatures expected to rise by up to seven degrees above the average, according to the island’s Meteorological Service.

“We expect the temperature to rise substantially by Easter Sunday, with temperatures reach a high of even 30 degrees Celsius,” head of the Meteorological Service Kleanthis Nikolaides told Philenews.

“At the same time dust in the air is also on the forecast with its comeback expected as from Saturday evening,” he added.

This will prevail on Easter Sunday and Monday while he did not rule out the possibility that it will continue till next Tuesday.

Concentration of dust won’t be as high as in previous weeks but vulnerable groups of society are advised to stay indoor.

By Annie Charalambous
