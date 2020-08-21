Hospitals preparing to tackle both flu and covid-19 in Autumn

Autumn is around the corner and hospitals in Cyprus are preparing for increased cases of the flu in addition to the coronavirus so as to prevent anticipated operational problems.

This is spokesman for the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) Charalambos Charilaou told Philenews on Friday.

“Public Health Services are closely following coronavirus-related developments and the relapse recorded over recent weeks, and this phenomenon is certainly a cause for concern…because Autumn means increased flu cases as well,” he said.

“This is why SHSO has prepared a second action plan which has been discussed via video conference with all regional directorates as well as with the team of infectious disease specialists and other scientists of the organisation, so that we are ready in case we start to see an increase in the number of patients admitted to hospitals with either virus”, he added.

Charilaou also said that the decree of the Minister of Health is still in force according to which hospitals can use only 80% of their beds, so that 20% remain free in case coronavirus patients are admitted for treatment.

At the same time, the SHSO has proceeded with staff planning because the experience from the first outbreak of cases in Cyprus has shown what is needed for a more efficient functioning of hospitals under the circumstances.

“And now we can use that experience to better prepare in case it is needed again,” he said.

Part of the preparation was the issuing of a new Ministry decree setting a new ceiling on the price for laboratory tests carried out for the SARS-CoV-II virus by private labs.

“The maximum charge for a laboratory test for the SARS-CoV-II virus, as per the Decree by the Minister of Health, is now set at €75 (from the previously set €85) for the molecular test,” an official announcement said on Thursday.

The revised maximum charge rate came in effect as from Friday.