Hospitals not ready to deal with second wave of pandemic

Hospitals and clinics are not ready to deal with the second wave of the pandemic due to the fact that they are understaffed, President of the Cyprus Nurses and Midwives Association Panagiotis Georgiou said. He also called on the Health Ministry and the House of Representatives to give solutions immediately supporting the health officials in the fight against COVID-19.

Georgiou noted that the State Health Services Organization has not kept its promises to immediately hire 160 nurses, at a first stage and another 100 until February 2021.

He added that the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as Reference Hospital for COVID-19 has the biggest problem since it is bearing the weight of the second wave of the pandemic without a sufficient number of nurses.

