Limassol court on Monday remanded in custody for seven days a 35-year-old maintenance assistant at Limassol General Hospital for alleged theft of a credit card of a patient in intensive unit. The patient, meanwhile, has died.

Police said the case concerns theft of €1,500 from a credit card as well as possession of property under false pretences.

The crimes were committed between August 5 and September 23 this year in Limassol.

(Philenews)