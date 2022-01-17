NewsWorldHorses jump bonfires as Spain's purification ceremony returns after pandemic break

Horses jump bonfires as Spain’s purification ceremony returns after pandemic break

Horses Jump Bonfires As Spain's Purification Ceremony Returns After Pandemic Break
Horses Jump Bonfires As Spain's Purification Ceremony Returns After Pandemic Break

About 100 horses jumped through bonfires in a purification ceremony on Sunday (January 16) during the Spanish festival of “Las Luminarias,” which was held for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The traditional nighttime celebration takes place in San Bartolome de Pinares every Jan. 16, the eve of Saint Anthony’s Day, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

It was cancelled last year because of pandemic restrictions.

Revellers rode their horses through the narrow cobble-stoned streets, which according to tradition, purifies the animals with the smoke and flames of the bonfires for the coming year.

After an hour of horses jumping over flames, revellers then took to dancing and drinking.

“This comes from thousands of years ago. So that animals did not get unwell, the old priests would bless them with fires so that they would jump and be purified,” said Fermin Abad, 64, a local resident.

About 100 horses and their owners took part in the festivities, Reuters witnesses said.

Despite coming under criticism from animal rights groups over the years, organisers told Reuters that the horses were not harmed due to precautions taken by riders to cut horse hair to avoid burns.

By gavriella
Previous articleFrontal collision of vehicles at Limassol-Platres road
Next articleSpeaking on EastMed pipeline, President says energy plans to be implemented in the most appropriate way

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros