‘Horrified’ Cyprus President expresses solidarity to France over Nice attack

A horrified and saddened Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades over Thursday afternoon’s attack in Nice has expressed solidarity to French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a Twitter message in French he wrote: “Horrified and saddened by the attack at #Nice this morning. President @EmmanuelMacron and our French friends, we share your pain and we stand in solidarity with you.”

He added: “We are united against hate and terrorism. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

A knife-wielding Tunisian man killed three people in a terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.