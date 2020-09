A 22-year-old man who was seriously injured in a horrific car accident in Larnaca early morning on Sunday has passed away, Philenews said on Tuesday.

Paraskevas Hadjisofocli from Aradippou seems to have lost control of his car while on Artemidos Avenue and went over an earth barrier before coming to a halt in reeds.

The wrecked car was not spotted for hours, and fire brigade members had to assist efforts to get the seriously young man out of it.