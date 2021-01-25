News Local Hooded persons throw stones against firemen and policemen

Hooded persons throw stones against firemen and policemen

Fire Service rescues boy from window ledge of apartment block

Around 18:00 on Sunday the Police received information about a fire in the yard of a school in Lakatamia. Members of the Police and the Fire Service went to the scene immediately.

However, upon their arrival they received stones by a group of young men who had covered their faces with hoods. Some of them even moved against the policemen with pieces of wood in their hands.

The Police called for reinforcement and soon the young people left the scene and the members of the Fire Service managed to put out the fire, which did not cause any damage.

The Police Station of Lakatamia is investigating the case.

 

By gavriella
