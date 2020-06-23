Photos Honour guards march in front of a World War Two monument in...

Honour guards march in front of a World War Two monument in Stavropol

Honour guards march near a World War Two monument on the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 in Stavropol, Russia June 22, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko 

