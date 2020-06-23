Honour guards march in front of a World War Two monument in Stavropol

Honour guards march near a World War Two monument on the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 in Stavropol, Russia June 22, 2020.
Minions for social distancing
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors...
Partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020.
From father to son
Fans watch the match Northampton Town v Cheltenham from outside the stadium as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Philippine prosthetic artist turns face masks into scary art
TV prosthetics artist Rene Abelardo tries on a sample of his prosthetic face mask, his latest creation as TV projects took a halt amid...