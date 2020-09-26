Home party in Larnaca ignores Covid directives, fourteen charged

Authorities in Larnaca found 20 people at a home party and charged most of them, as the town has come under stricter Covid directives since Thursday due to the rise in cases and the clusters created.

Following a tip off, police arrived at the house where 20 people were having dinner, in violation of the directive that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 in homes or public areas.

18 were guests of the two people living in the house and included six minors.

Thirteen adults were handed fines on the spot, while the owner of the house was charged and will appear before a court for violation of Covid-19 directives.

Checks in Larnaca have intensified since Thursday and will continue at pace for the next two weeks.