Home for Cooperation in divided Cyprus marks 10 (+1) Anniversary

The Home for Cooperation family in divided Cyprus has celebrated their 10 (+1) Anniversary with an afternoon of festivities.

Last week’s special event featured street food from different cultures, a fun ride along old Nicosia’s roads and a musical journey with performances and DJs.

The first event of the fiesta, Around Nicosia in 80 Minutes, began at 6pm and an hour later, a Tsiattista Poetic Duelling took place.

The Island Seeds band then have their premiere performance at 9pm followed by an afterparty with DJ Janis Plasmatik to mark the celebrations.

Officially opened in 2011, the Home for Cooperation is a unique community centre located in the middle of the dividing lines in Cyprus, in the Ledra Palace area, UN Buffer Zone, Nicosia.

Today the Home for Cooperation has become a landmark building in Nicosia, acting as a bridge-builder between separated communities, memories and visions through its physical presence and its peacebuilding programs benefiting from the transformative power of arts and culture.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.