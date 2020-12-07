News World Home care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

Home care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

Cyprus spends 13.1% of GDP on social protection (table)

When Elena Lorenzo’s 86-year-old sister Rosario fell in the middle of the night in her home in Spain‘s northern Galicia region and her husband struggled to assist her, they knew it was time to get help. But a nursing home was out of the question.

“There had been talk of a nursing home, but that was before COVID,” Lorenzo said, recalling her sister’s fall a few weeks ago.

“An at-home carer will be wary of putting you at risk, plus you stay in your house: you have your slippers, your bed, your decorations.”

Business is booming for Spanish firms offering at-home elderly care, as families shun nursing homes after they became COVID-19 hotspots in the first wave of the pandemic.

Spanish at-home care provider Cuideo saw its client base jump to 25,000 this year from 9,000 last year, and its 90,000 employees are nearly double 2019’s 50,000, CEO Roberto Valdes said.

YoCuido, another Spain-based firm whose search engine filters carers by location, ability, and schedule compatibility, said ads from families seeking at-home carers since March were 35% higher than before the pandemic.

“Many people are still afraid (of nursing homes), and even more so of daycare centres, because of the contagion risk transport poses,” said Ignacio Fernandez, president of Spain‘s Federation for Dependence, an advocacy group.

State aid for nursing homes lost 15,522 recipients between December and September, the Institute for Social Services and the Elderly said, a 9% drop reflecting COVID deaths and pervasive anxiety.

‘NIGHTMARISH’

More than 20,000 people died of COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 in nursing homes in Spain during the first coronavirus wave, according to preliminary official data reported by El Pais newspaper and broadcaster RTVE. The Health Ministry declined to comment.

“I had a horrendous, nightmarish experience with nursing homes,” said English teacher Luisa Lamuno, whose mother was in a nursing home before being taken to intensive care in a hospital where she died, officially from a respiratory disease.

She said she regretted that she could not afford to care for her mother at home before the pandemic struck. Many others also do not have the means.

Average state subsidies only cover a couple of hours a week of at-home care, said Jose Manuel Ramirez, president of the state-backed Association for Social Service Advocacy.

To try to address these problems, the government assigned 600 million euros to dependency coverage in its 2021 budget, breaking from policy which left such funding up to regional governments.

Over 1 million elderly Spaniards require care, with the European Aging Network, which represents both individual carers and businesses, projecting that number to reach 2.1 million by 2030. Only 400,000 are in nursing homes, leaving a wide gap for private companies to fill.

“Where there is need, there is business opportunity,” Ramirez said.

Executives from home care groups Depencare, Cuideo, and YoCuido told Reuters that in a fragmented market largely populated by family-run companies, they expect a wave of consolidation in coming months as investment funds circle.

Cuideo, which recently expanded to Paris, closed a 1.6 million euro venture capital round in July.

One sector that’s growing in Spain is where carers come and live in an elderly person’s home, said Depencare CEO David Gonzalez, adding: “about seven of every 10 requests we get are for live-in services.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHoteliers welcome new action plan for resumption of flights at Cyprus airports
Next articlePolice book 116 citizens, three establishments for covid measures breach

Top Stories

Local

NAVA club owners fined with almost €15,000 for operating during pandemic

Annie Charalambous -
Famagusta district court on Monday fined controversial NAVA night club owners in Protaras with almost €15,000 for violating coronavirus rules aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row – Germany

Annie Charalambous -
European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the...
Read more
Local

Police book 116 citizens, three establishments for covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 116 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
World

Home care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

Annie Charalambous -
When Elena Lorenzo's 86-year-old sister Rosario fell in the middle of the night in her home in Spain's northern Galicia region and her husband struggled...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers welcome new action plan for resumption of flights at Cyprus airports

Annie Charalambous -
Hoteliers in tourism-flooded Famagusta area have welcomed new measures aiming towards the gradual resumption of flights and normal operation of airports in Cyprus. “The tourism...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Brexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal

Annie Charalambous -
Brexit hung in the balance on Monday as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences to strike a...
Read more
World

As Sisi heads to France, Macron faces Egyptian human rights quandary

Annie Charalambous -
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins on Monday a visit to France to underscore close ties, but with a renewed crackdown on political dissent at home,...
Read more
World

Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, latest in Trump’s inner circle

Annie Charalambous -
President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, prompting one state legislature to close for a week...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Stricter coronavirus lockdowns were imposed across the globe, including in the U.S. state of California, South Korean capital Seoul and Germany's Bavaria region, as...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros