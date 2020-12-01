Holy Synod says “Yes” to vaccines and Holy Communion

In a unanimous decision, the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus took a position in favor of the vaccinations against COVID-19 while it also expressed a view on the issue of Holy Communion.

According to an announcement issued after an extraordinary meeting, the crystal clear position of the Holy Synod was recorded according to which Holy Communion does not transfer any illnesses.

At the same time, the Holy Synod was in favor of vaccinations and of the protocols of the state to contain the spreading of the pandemic.

At the same time, the Synod thanked the scientists who attended the meeting to inform about the course of the pandemic.

