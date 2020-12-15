Holy Synod: Church services must be permitted

The Holy Synod met today exclusively to discuss the restrictive measures the government announced to curb the outbreak of the pandemic. The Holy Synod expressed the view that the measures are unfair and authorized the Archbishop to meet with the President of the Republic to request that church services be permitted.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Paphos Bishop said that people have been kept away from the churches during Eastern, it is not fair for them to have Christmas as well without Church services.

If needed, the Holy Synod proposed two or three services to serve as many people as possible.

(philenews)