Hollywood actor Ben Stiller visits Irpin and Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Hollywood actor and Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller visited the devastated town of Irpin in Ukraine on Monday (June 20) and called for compassion and support for all refugees around the world and those forced to flee their homes.

The town near Kyiv became the scene of heavy fighting shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine and its backers say the town has witnessed large-scale atrocities committed by Russian troops, but Moscow denies the claim.

In a statement recorded in Kyiv on Monday to mark World Refugee Day, Stiller, who is a Goodwill Ambassador to UNHCR (the UN refugee Agency), said: “War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody choses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

UNCHR released photos of Stiller from his visit to Poland on Saturday (June 18), where he met individuals and families who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine.

He visited at a UNHCR Protection Hub providing psycho-social support, SGBV prevention and response and child protection and legal aid services in Medyka and toured a UNHCR warehouse in Rzeszow.

(Reuters)