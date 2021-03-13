Hobbyist fisherman found dead at Lympia Dam

A man that had gone fishing with a friend at Lympia Dam was found dead by first responders on Saturday morning, according to philenews.

Divers, members of the fire service and the police are reportedly at the scene retrieving the body.

The man had been reported missing earlier on Saturday by his companion.

The two had gone fishing together on Saturday morning using a remote controlled boat to which they had attached a fishing hook.

When the remote controlled boat stopped working properly, one of the men reportedly dived into the water to check and never returned.

His friend then notified authorities and a rescue team had been searching the area for the missing man before his body was found.