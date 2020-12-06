Hit and run driver surrenders himself to the police

The driver who seems to have hit a 12-year-old bicycle rider on Saturday in Limassol appeared to the police.

According to information, he claimed that he did not realize he had hit the young man, but said that he was the one driving the car at the essential place and time.

His car has been kept by the Limassol traffic police.

Around 17:30 yesterday in Pano Polemidia, an unidentified man attempted to overtake a preceding car and as a result entered into the opposite direction and crashed with a bicycle driven by the 12-year-old.

As a result the 12-year-old was injured but the unidentified driver abandoned the scene. However, part of the mirror of his car was found and confiscated by police as evidence.

The 12-year-old was injured and taken to hospital.

