News Local Hit and run driver surrenders himself to the police

Hit and run driver surrenders himself to the police

The driver who seems to have hit a 12-year-old bicycle rider on Saturday in Limassol appeared to the police.

According to information, he claimed that he did not realize he had hit the young man, but said that he was the one driving the car at the essential place and time.

His car has been kept by the Limassol traffic police.

Around 17:30 yesterday in Pano Polemidia, an unidentified man attempted to overtake a preceding car and as a result entered into the opposite direction and crashed with a bicycle driven by the 12-year-old.

As a result the 12-year-old was injured but the unidentified driver abandoned the scene. However, part of the mirror of his car was found and confiscated by police as evidence.

The 12-year-old was injured and taken to hospital.

Read More:Hit and run driver wanted for accident with 12-year-old bicycle rider

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous article21-year-old still missing from home (PHOTO)
Next articleTwo suspects for murder in Chloraka remanded in custody for eight days.

Top Stories

Local

Efforts underway to upgrade ‘Evangelos Florakis’ Naval Base

gavriella -
Efforts are underway with the aim to upgrade the capabilities of ``Evangelos Florakis`` Naval Base and of the Navy, the Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides...
Read more
Local

21-year-old missing from Athienou found

gavriella -
The 21-year-old who had been missing from home since Tuesday 1 December 2020 was found today. Police had released his photo aiming to collect information...
Read more
Local

Two suspects for murder in Chloraka remanded in custody for eight days.

gavriella -
The last two of the 11 people wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Syrian in Chloraka, on 10 April, were transferred to the government-controlled...
Read more
Local

Hit and run driver surrenders himself to the police

gavriella -
The driver who seems to have hit a 12-year-old bicycle rider on Saturday in Limassol appeared to the police. According to information, he claimed that...
Read more
Local

21-year-old still missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are still looking from 21-year-old SIMRANJIT SINGH from India, resident of Athienou. The police is once again releasing his photo aiming to collect information...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Efforts underway to upgrade ‘Evangelos Florakis’ Naval Base

gavriella -
Efforts are underway with the aim to upgrade the capabilities of ``Evangelos Florakis`` Naval Base and of the Navy, the Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides...
Read more
Local

21-year-old missing from Athienou found

gavriella -
The 21-year-old who had been missing from home since Tuesday 1 December 2020 was found today. Police had released his photo aiming to collect information...
Read more
Local

Two suspects for murder in Chloraka remanded in custody for eight days.

gavriella -
The last two of the 11 people wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Syrian in Chloraka, on 10 April, were transferred to the government-controlled...
Read more
Local

21-year-old still missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are still looking from 21-year-old SIMRANJIT SINGH from India, resident of Athienou. The police is once again releasing his photo aiming to collect information...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros