Hiring in police sector begins

Year 2021 will be the year for hiring in the Police. Currently, there is one process that is in progress, another one will begin next week, and it is also possible to have a third one as well.

As Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou told Phileleftheros, if everything goes well, 207 new policemen will be hired, while on 20 March the new procedure will begin.

There are currently more than 350 vacant positions, which may increase since people retire.

The target of the Police is to cover the urgent needs of the force in various areas that have been weakened due to the employment of several members in the checks of compliance with the health decrees.

The new recruits, who will have gone through written, physical, and psychometric tests, will also have some medical tests and then the main part of their training will begin.