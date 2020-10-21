News Local HIO on lack of flu shots at pharmacies

HIO on lack of flu shots at pharmacies

Head of the Health Insurance Organisation’s (HIO) drugs team Gnosia Achnioti referred to the issue of the lack of flu shots at pharmacies saying that the total number to be received is 135,000.

She noted that the orders took place in a timely manner by the Health Ministry but due to increased demand it was not possible to receive the whole quantity at one. Consequently this is done gradually.

She added that personal physicians have already taken the first batch of the delivery and another small one will follow within the next 15 days.

The shots are being distributed to the personal physicians according to each physician’s number of beneficiaries.

Priority is given to vulnerable groups with serious conditions, who get the vaccine free.

Read More: Pharmacies run out of flu shots

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
