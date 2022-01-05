Hindu temple to be constructed in Livadia for Indians living in Cyprus

Cyprus is becoming a preferred location for Indian nationals to study and work and a Hindu temple to be constructed in Larnaca district will serve their religious needs.

The community boasts over 12,000 Indians who will also be able to socially meet with one another at the temple to be located at Livadia village, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The proposed development consists of a ground floor space, first floor and mezzanine and has a capacity of 200 people/visitors at its total area of 1,218 square metres.

President of the Ecclesiastical Committee of the Indian community in Cyprus said – for the time being – that a warehouse they use as a place of religious worship is located near the coastal town’s refineries.

They pay rent for it but it is a storage space without fire safety measures and no security or health safety of visitors.

Even though a substantial number gathers there every Sunday as well as at significant holidays.