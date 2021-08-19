in-cyprusHiking at Stavrovouni under the full Moon on Sunday, August 22

Hiking at Stavrovouni under the full Moon on Sunday, August 22

Active Zone Outdoor organizes a night hike at Stavrovouni area, on August 22 2021, under the full moon.
There is something very magical about hiking at night, using the moon as a light source. On a night hike, senses will be heightened and we will be able to experience the natural environment in an extra ordinary way.
🗓 Date: Sunday August 22, 2021
🕙Duration: 19:30- 23:00
Briefing, hiking and reflection under the full moon
📍 Meeting point (and parking place): Stavrovouni helipad (area where helicopters land)
Participation requirements:
✅ Adults only
🚶‍♂️Degree of difficulty: 2
Good physical condition is necessary
🔓 Limited number of participants
📋 Covid-19 Safe Pass
📝 No Participation Fee
What to wear?
🩳👕Light sports clothes (short & t-shirt) / Active Zone Outdoor T-shirt (if you have)
👟 hiking shoes
🎒small backpack

What to bring:
* I L of water (preferable, no plastic bottles)
* headlamp (optional)
* cereal bar, nuts or fruits
* face towel
* extra dry t-shirt
* camping chair (for the reflection time)
* light blanket
During the reflection, refreshments will be provided by Active Zone Outdoor

When

Where

Duration 3h30′

Info

To apply click the link

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleBritish Ministry of Defence flight arrives from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton
Next articlePolice hand out fines for breach of measures to curb Covid-19 spread

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros