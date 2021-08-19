Hiking at Stavrovouni under the full Moon on Sunday, August 22

Active Zone Outdoor organizes a night hike at Stavrovouni area, on August 22 2021, under the full moon.
There is something very magical about hiking at night, using the moon as a light source. On a night hike, senses will be heightened and we will be able to experience the natural environment in an extra ordinary way.
🗓 Date: Sunday August 22, 2021
🕙Duration: 19:30- 23:00
Briefing, hiking and reflection under the full moon
📍 Meeting point (and parking place): Stavrovouni helipad (area where helicopters land)
Participation requirements:
✅ Adults only
🚶♂️Degree of difficulty: 2
Good physical condition is necessary
🔓 Limited number of participants
📋 Covid-19 Safe Pass
📝 No Participation Fee
What to wear?
🩳👕Light sports clothes (short & t-shirt) / Active Zone Outdoor T-shirt (if you have)
👟 hiking shoes
🎒small backpack
What to bring:
* I L of water (preferable, no plastic bottles)
* headlamp (optional)
* cereal bar, nuts or fruits
* face towel
* extra dry t-shirt
* camping chair (for the reflection time)
* light blanket
During the reflection, refreshments will be provided by Active Zone Outdoor
