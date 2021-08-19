Hiking at Stavrovouni under the full Moon on Sunday, August 22

Active Zone Outdoor organizes a night hike at Stavrovouni area, on August 22 2021, under the full moon.

There is something very magical about hiking at night, using the moon as a light source. On a night hike, senses will be heightened and we will be able to experience the natural environment in an extra ordinary way.

🗓 Date: Sunday August 22, 2021

🕙Duration: 19:30- 23:00

Briefing, hiking and reflection under the full moon

📍 Meeting point (and parking place): Stavrovouni helipad (area where helicopters land)

Participation requirements:

✅ Adults only

🚶‍♂️Degree of difficulty: 2

Good physical condition is necessary

🔓 Limited number of participants

📋 Covid-19 Safe Pass

📝 No Participation Fee

What to wear?

🩳👕Light sports clothes (short & t-shirt) / Active Zone Outdoor T-shirt (if you have)

👟 hiking shoes

🎒small backpack

What to bring:

* I L of water (preferable, no plastic bottles)

* headlamp (optional)

* cereal bar, nuts or fruits

* face towel

* extra dry t-shirt

* camping chair (for the reflection time)

* light blanket

During the reflection, refreshments will be provided by Active Zone Outdoor

