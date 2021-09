Both lanes at leading to the Larnaca Airport from the Rizoelia roundabout are closed due to a car accident that occurred at 13.30.

The accident involved the crash of a truck with three saloon cars. Two people have been injured and have been transferred to the Hospital.

Members of the Police are on the scene to provide first aid and facilitate traffic which is channeled through the safety lane.

Drivers are asked to be particularly careful and drive slowly.