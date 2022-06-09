Highly unlikely suspicious monkeypox case will be first one recorded in Cyprus-Ministry

NewsLocalHighly unlikely suspicious monkeypox case will be first one recorded in Cyprus-Ministry

The Health Ministry on Thursday sent the message that it is highly unlikely Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox infection following a suspicious case on Tuesday.

Specifically, early tests carried out on a 34-year-old foreign man who was first admitted to Paphos General Hospital with a rash on his torso and face do not indicate monkeypox, a  Ministry spokesman said.

The man had just arrived from Portugal and the coastal city’s hospital medical staff activated the monkeypox protocol promptly. That’s why he was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital later at night for further tests.

Moreover, doctors in Nicosia will continue to carry out tests to exclude any possible link to monkeypox which is a highly contagious virus.

It can cause symptoms including fever and  aches and presents itself with a distinctive bumpy rash.

By Annie Charalambous
