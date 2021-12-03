Highly unlikely new legislation on pandemic management in Cyprus will be voted in

It is highly unlikely proposed by the government new legislation on pandemic management in Cyprus will go before Friday’s plenum for a vote.

This became evident after Thursday’s heated debate before the House Health Committee during which opposition parties argued the proposed bill gives the Health Minister far-reaching powers.

Opposition MPs said the bill basically annuls democracy and gives authority to the government to even decide when an infectious disease is so dangerous that courts and parliament should cease operation.

Counter-arguments by ruling Disy MPs that the bill’s provisions are in line with the constitution when it comes to restricting civil liberties for reasons of public health appeared non-convincing.

The review of the Dangerous Infectious Diseases Law of 2021 will repeal and replace the current Quarantine Law which dates back to colonial times.

It is under this law that the Health Minister has issued the coronavirus-related decrees to date.