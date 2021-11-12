Highest percentage of COVID-19 patients mortality recorded in Limasso

Limassol presents the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients’ mortality per 100,000 inhabitants (85.2 deaths per 100,000) according to the Deaths Report, with data until November 10, 2021.

It is followed by Larnaca with 72.3 deaths, Famagusta with 61.3 deaths, Nicosia with 53.2 deaths and Pafos with 46.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The data analysed in the Report concern the period from March 2020 until November 10, 2021. Until November 10, 2021, a total of 676 deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19 were reported to the Health Ministry’s Health Surveillance Unit. As it is noted, 64% of them concern men (435 deaths) and 36% of them women (241 deaths).

The cause of 587 (87%) out of the 676 deaths was COVID-19. Sixty-four per cent (64%) of the 587 deaths concern men (376 deaths) and 36% concern women (211 deaths).

Fifty per cent (50%) of the number of COVID-19 patients who lost their lives concern people aged 69-85 years old, with their average age being 76 years and median death age 77 years.

The biggest number of COVID-19 patients deaths was recorded in August 2021 (95), followed by the number of deaths in December 2020 (89) and January 2021 (86).

The highest percentage of deaths concerns COVID-19 patients who lived in Limassol district (212, 36%). Next comes Nicosia district (184, 31%), Larnaca district (109, 19%), Pafos district (44, 7%), Famagusta district (30.5%), while the district of residence for 6 patients is not known (1%) and two deaths concern people living abroad.