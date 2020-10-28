1547-Highest ever number of new covid cases in Greece-deaths on the rise

Greece recorded one thousand five hundred and forty seven new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest ever number since the start of the pandemic last February.

Total covid-19 cases now stand at 34,299, of which 55% are men.

Deaths are also on the rise.

Ten were recorded today and more than 600 over seven months, with more than 60% being men, with an average age of 79.

Nine out of 10 had underlying illnesses or were over 70.

108 people remain intubated at ICUs. They have an average age of 65 and almost 70% are men. 280 patients have left ICUs.

The average age of new cases has gone down to 38.