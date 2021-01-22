Highest death toll of COVID-19 patients recorded in December

A total of 24 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the second week of 2021, corresponding to 11% of the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Cyprus.

The highest death toll was recorded in December 2020, as 85 people, found to be COVID-19 positive, died, corresponding to 40% of total deaths.

The Ministry of Health released Friday the mortality report until January 20, 2021, covering the period from March 2020 to January 2021.

Until January 20, 2021, a total of 214 deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19 were reported. 67% of them are men (143) and 33% women (71).

From the 214 deaths, 178 or 82% had COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death. 67% of them are men (119) and 33% women (59).

The highest death rate concerns the age group 80-84 (26% of the total or 55 people).

From the total, 53 deaths concern nursing home residents, 42 of whom died in a public hospital.

The highest percentage of deaths of people positive to COVID-19, who had COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death, is recorded among permanent residents of Nicosia District (37%) and Limassol District (31%).

It is also noted that no excess mortality is recorded in Cyprus during the pandemic, until the second week of 2021, according to the EuroMOMO network.

(CNA)