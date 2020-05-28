Higher fines for traffic offences move step closer

Higher fines for traffic offences, long sought by police to reduce the number of road accidents, came a step closer today after the House Transport Committee completed discussion of the proposed changes.

Political parties will take a position on the bill in committee at its next session and it will then go to the plenary for a vote.

Committee chairman Yiorgos Procopiou said that the committee decided to extend the time allowed to pay an out of court fine of over €100 from the current 15 days to 30. Fines of below €100 will still need to be paid in 15 days, he added.

Citing sources, CNA said the committee is expected to decide on the following out of court fines: