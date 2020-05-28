News Local Higher fines for traffic offences move step closer

Higher fines for traffic offences move step closer

Robbers steal €600 from Protaras kiosk

 

 

Higher fines for traffic offences, long sought by police to reduce the number of road accidents, came a step closer today after the House Transport Committee completed discussion of the proposed changes.

Political parties will take a position on the bill in committee at its next session and it will then go to the plenary for a vote.

Committee chairman Yiorgos Procopiou said that the committee decided to extend the time allowed to pay an out of court fine of over €100 from the current 15 days to 30. Fines of below €100 will still need to be paid in 15 days, he added.

Citing sources, CNA said the committee is expected to decide on the following out of court fines:

  1. For not wearing a seat belt, the fine will rise to €150 and then €300 if there is a second offence within three years.
  2. The fine for not wearing a helmet will rise from the current €85 to €200 and then €300 for a second violation.
  3.  Use of mobile phone while driving will be punished with a fine of €150 (from the current €85). It will rise to €300 in case of a second violation within three years.
  4. A traffic light violation will carry a fine of €300 (now €85).
  5. The fine for parking in a spot reserved for the disabled will rise from €85 to €300.
  6. Parking on a yellow line will rise to €100 from €65.
  7. Overtaking on a pedestrian crossing will rise from €65 to €200.
By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male – weekly report

Top Stories

Local

Higher fines for traffic offences move step closer

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Higher fines for traffic offences, long sought by police to reduce the number of road accidents, came a step closer today after the House...
Read more
Local

64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male – weekly report

Josephine Koumettou -
The Thursday report of the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has found that as of May 26 64.8% of all hospitalised Covid-19 patients (114...
Read more
Local

Two more test positive to Covid-19, both through tracing

Josephine Koumettou -
There were two new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus the Health Ministry said, both found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (60 tests today),...
Read more
Local

Burial in Turkish-held north of enclaved G/C permitted 20 days after death

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkish Cypriot authorities yesterday finally allowed the remains of an enclaved Greek Cypriot from the Turkish-occupied village of Ayia Triada who died 20 days...
Read more
Local

Additional relaxations in new Health Ministry decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pleasure boats and sea sports are back, under conditions, following a decree issued on Thursday by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, CNA reports. The new decree...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

64.8% of hospitalised Covid patients were male – weekly report

Josephine Koumettou -
The Thursday report of the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has found that as of May 26 64.8% of all hospitalised Covid-19 patients (114...
Read more
Local

Two more test positive to Covid-19, both through tracing

Josephine Koumettou -
There were two new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus the Health Ministry said, both found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (60 tests today),...
Read more
Local

Burial in Turkish-held north of enclaved G/C permitted 20 days after death

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkish Cypriot authorities yesterday finally allowed the remains of an enclaved Greek Cypriot from the Turkish-occupied village of Ayia Triada who died 20 days...
Read more
Local

Additional relaxations in new Health Ministry decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pleasure boats and sea sports are back, under conditions, following a decree issued on Thursday by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, CNA reports. The new decree...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros