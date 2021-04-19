High temperatures and high levels of dust on Monday, change to come on Tuesday

High temperatures and high levels of dust will prevail on Monday, but come Tuesday afternoon the dust is set to subside.

And as for the temperatures – to reach a high of 37C inland and 30C in coastal areas – these will drop significantly, according to the Met Office.

Elevated dust levels were recorded in Limassol where the latest hourly dust concentration, measured at 9am, was 130.9μg/m3.

In Larnaca, the dust level was 125μg/m3 and in Paphos it was 113.2μg/m3.

In Nicosia, the concentration was 98.7 μg/m3 and in Paralimni 54.3.

Authorities have clarified hat dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10μm (PM10) in the air.

According to the legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

The dust contains small inhalable particles which may have a negative effect on human health.

That’s why the public and especially vulnerable persons such as children and the elderly are urged to avoid going outdoors until the dust subsides.