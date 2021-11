Over the coming days, the weather will be mainly fine, until at least nest Tuesday.

Temperatures will be aroiund 26 C inland and in south coasts, around 25 C at the remaining coasts snd 18 C on the mountains.

At the same time, as reported by the Meteorological Department, a north-easter currently of air is affecting the region and there will be dust in the area, which on Sunday and Monday will increase.