High schools to open on Friday, but lifting of other covid measures to be slow

High school students will return to school on Friday after the last lockdown but the government’s scientific team proposes that other coronavirus restrictions should be lifted gradually and slowly.

At least up until mid-April, because of the prevailing epidemiological state of play in Cyprus which is stable but not positive enough, informed sources told Philenews.

Final decisions by the Council of Ministers will be taken on Wednesday – the day the last decree on restrictive measures expires.

The health experts have also suggested an increase in the number of movement permission text messages per citizen from two to three – but on weekends only.

Suggestions also include the opening of tutoring centres, gyms and swimming pools as well as amusement parks, public gardens, etc but always on the basis of strict health protocols.

Regarding private tutoring, some committee members expressed the view that it would be possible to increase the student/teacher ratio to 8:1.

But the Ministry of Health is sceptical over this proposal and prefers the increase to be limited to six students per teacher only.