High school students, pupils in Limassol back to in-person teaching

High school students all across Cyprus on Friday go back to class after the last covid-19 lockdown in December following a new decree by the government.

Also back to class are primary school pupils in Limassol where the island’s highest number of new covid-19 cases had been recorded for weeks.

High school students and staff members have to present a positive rapid test before they get to go to classrooms. And they are obliged to conduct a rapid test on a weekly basis.

As from Monday, mobile units will carry out tests at gymnasiums, in a procedure similar to that followed since the opening of lyceums.

The current decree governing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus expires on April 30.

Although there are signs of improvement in the epidemiological situation, the number of cases remained high while vaccinations have still not advanced sufficiently.